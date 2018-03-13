Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Moneygram International (MGI) Share Price

Press coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6779748142687 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Moneygram International (MGI) traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.17, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.81.

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

