Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pointer Telocation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pointer Telocation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Pointer Telocation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pointer Telocation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ PNTR) opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.83. Pointer Telocation has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 21.14%. sell-side analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

