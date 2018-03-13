Poet Technologies (POETF) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Poet Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poet Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Poet Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73. Poet Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

About Poet Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products for consumer, data center, high performance computing, military, and commercial applications in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc in June 2013.

