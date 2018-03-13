Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Trading -5.1% Higher

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.49. 419,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 285,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
The firm has a market cap of $160.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.21.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.
