Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Trading -5.1% Higher

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.49. 419,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 285,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $160.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122,347 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

