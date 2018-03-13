Phoenix New Media Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FENG)

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 607 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 806% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

Shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $396.55, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Phoenix New Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 918.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited is a media company providing content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and television channels in China. The Company enables consumers to access professional news and other information, and upload text and images (UGC) on the Internet and through their mobile devices.

