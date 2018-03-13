Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSXP. Barclays lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 21,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,175.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $56.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $165,013,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,117,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $23,677,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,570,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 226,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,461 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/phillips-66-partners-psxp-price-target-raised-to-61-00-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.