Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,612,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121,247 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 6.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $698,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,833,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM ) opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168,214.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

