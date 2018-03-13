Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) VP Daniel M. Bendheim Sells 13,162 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 13,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $526,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,630.00, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

