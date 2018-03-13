PHH Co. (PHH) Stake Lessened by Silver Point Capital L.P.

Silver Point Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 669,499 shares during the quarter. PHH comprises about 1.9% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of PHH worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in PHH by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PHH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PHH by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in PHH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PHH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHH alerts:

In other news, SVP William F. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PHH in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PHH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

PHH Co. (PHH) opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. PHH Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. PHH had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 47.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/phh-co-phh-stake-lessened-by-silver-point-capital-l-p.html.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH).

Receive News & Ratings for PHH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.