Petrus Resources (PRQ) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$2.82.

In related news, Director Don Gray bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd. is an oil and gas company. The Company focuses on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta. The Company has production and growth opportunities in approximately three areas within the province of Alberta, including Ferrier, Central Alberta and the central Rocky Mountain foothills region.

