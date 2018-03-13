Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944,609. The company has a market cap of $95,942.27, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.52. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/petroleo-brasileiro-sa-petrobras-pbr-given-a-15-00-price-target-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro SA-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.