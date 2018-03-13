Peter Grosskopf Sells 107,500 Shares of Sprott Inc. (SII) Stock

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$338,625.00.

Peter Grosskopf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Peter Grosskopf sold 55,000 shares of Sprott stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$169,950.00.

Sprott Inc. (TSE SII) traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.99. 2,825,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,604. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.95, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset management company. The Company has five segments: Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM), Global Companies, Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SRLC), Consulting, and Corporate & Other. The SAM segment offers discretionary portfolio management, as well as asset management services to its branded Funds and Managed Accounts.

