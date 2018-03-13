Perficient (PRFT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perficient earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the digital transformation consultancy an impact score of 46.0549576071069 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Perficient to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT ) opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $832.48, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the digital transformation consultancy to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $435,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 43,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,038,004.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

