Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $625,000 in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc ( NYSE VRX ) opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,365.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.28. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Paulson bought 7,066,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $108,826,086.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

