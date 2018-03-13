Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ URGN) opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Urogen Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Urogen Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/perceptive-advisors-llc-has-7-41-million-stake-in-urogen-pharma-ltd-urgn.html.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.