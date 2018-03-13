Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ( ALNA ) opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.11). research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/perceptive-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-allena-pharmaceuticals-inc-alna.html.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.