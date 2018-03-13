Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Receives $35.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research firms have commented on PEBO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $35,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.58. 21,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $673.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.57%. analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo-receives-35-25-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC. Peoples Investment Company has one subsidiary, Peoples Capital Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.