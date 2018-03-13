PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Holdings Reduced by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,477 shares during the period. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises about 4.9% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20,756.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 18,846 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $326,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 8,490 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $147,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,259 shares of company stock worth $261,900 and have sold 32,368 shares worth $560,050. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.63, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

