PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.7127658550056 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE PFSI ) traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 79,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,315. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $574.11, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $51,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,863 shares of company stock worth $6,951,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

