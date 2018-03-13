Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Hastings Group (HSTG)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSTG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 341 ($4.71) to GBX 334 ($4.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 230 ($3.18) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 303.08 ($4.19).

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,780.00 and a PE ratio of 1,427.37. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235.40 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.65).

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.30) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The business had revenue of £856.10 million for the quarter. Hastings Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.57%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.09%.

In related news, insider Gary Hoffman sold 403,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.19), for a total value of £1,223,123.13 ($1,689,863.40).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

