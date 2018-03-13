Pearson (PSON) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 615 to GBX 785. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pearson traded as high as GBX 773 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 767 ($10.60), with a volume of 3019882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.60).

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 671 ($9.27) to GBX 740 ($10.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 380 ($5.25) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($10.02) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.47) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 680 ($9.39).

Get Pearson alerts:

In other Pearson news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,757.76 ($21,770.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5,990.00 and a PE ratio of 1,534.00.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 54.10 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 52.40 ($0.72) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of GBX 451.30 billion for the quarter. Pearson had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pearson (PSON) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/pearson-pson-hits-new-12-month-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.