Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 480,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,749,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 234,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,927,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,926,000 after acquiring an additional 129,181 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,939. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $217,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 77.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

