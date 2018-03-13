PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,564,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 86.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions ( PDFS ) opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

