PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00011607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $86.73 million and $162,179.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00906134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010991 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109014 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00208326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.