Paul D. Geraghty Sells 10,353 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Paul D. Geraghty sold 10,353 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $519,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,901.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ WSFS) traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 71,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,764. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.00, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Merion Capital Group boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

