SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Director Paul Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,200.00.

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) traded up C$0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.85. 608,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,750. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,310.00, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -0.56.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$12.50 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paul Benson Purchases 10,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/paul-benson-purchases-10000-shares-of-ssr-mining-inc-ssrm-stock.html.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.