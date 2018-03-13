Paramount Resources (POU) Price Target Cut to C$22.75 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective reduced by GMP Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.10.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at C$16.14 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.39 and a 52 week high of C$25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Rodrigo Sousa bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,060.00. Also, insider Clayton H. Riddell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 128,200 shares of company stock worth $2,445,240 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/paramount-resources-pou-price-target-cut-to-c22-75-by-analysts-at-gmp-securities.html.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.