Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 762.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,575 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Open Text by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Open Text from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Open Text to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Open Text Corp ( NASDAQ OTEX ) opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9,627.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Open Text had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.65%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

