Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $3.30 Million in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( NYSE:TARO ) opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,017.42, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro) is a science-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates principally through three entities: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro Israel), and two of its subsidiaries, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc (Taro Canada) and Taro U.SA The Company markets over 200 pharmaceutical products in over 25 countries.

