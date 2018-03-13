Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 94,105 Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Fortinet Inc ( NASDAQ:FTNT ) opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9,147.24, a PE ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 679 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $33,060.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at $422,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,887.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 94,105 Fortinet Inc (FTNT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/paloma-partners-management-co-acquires-shares-of-94105-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.