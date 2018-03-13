Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group set a $10.00 price objective on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.23. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

In related news, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $73,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,684 shares in the company, valued at $940,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kittridge Chamberlain sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $30,048.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,856.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,450 and have sold 22,375 shares valued at $194,292. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business operations are conducted by the Bank. It operates through commercial banking segment. The Bank offers its customers different loan products, including commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

