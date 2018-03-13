Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.84 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, Director Larry D. Layne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $163,550 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 890,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 250,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 781,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 701,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 115,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

