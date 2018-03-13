PACcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $436,913.00 ($PAC)

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One PACcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PACcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $436,913.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PACcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PACcoin Profile

$PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PACcoin’s total supply is 3,880,657,660 coins. The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

PACcoin Coin Trading

PACcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PACcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PACcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

