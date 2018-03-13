P Solve Investments Ltd Has $126.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

P Solve Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of P Solve Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. P Solve Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $118.89 and a one year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

