Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Stock Price Down 3%

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. 5,248,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 823,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Orexigen Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Orexigen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orexigen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.44, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96.
Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the treatment of obesity. The Company’s product, Contrave, is approved in the United States by the United States Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kilograms per square meter or greater (obese) or 27 kilograms per square meter or greater (overweight) in the presence of a weight-related comorbid condition.
