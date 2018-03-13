Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Stock Price Down 3%

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. 5,248,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 823,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Orexigen Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Orexigen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orexigen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.44, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orexigen Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Orexigen Therapeutics worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the treatment of obesity. The Company’s product, Contrave, is approved in the United States by the United States Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kilograms per square meter or greater (obese) or 27 kilograms per square meter or greater (overweight) in the presence of a weight-related comorbid condition.

