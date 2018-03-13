O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up 1.2% of Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $56,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 147.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.05.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $250,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,532.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $98,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,074. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ ORLY) opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20,960.40, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $279.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-shares-sold-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc.html.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.