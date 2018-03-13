Orbotech (ORBK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orbotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of Orbotech (ORBK) opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2,850.00, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Orbotech has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $60.18.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

