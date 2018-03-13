OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Stake in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest Corp (ARCB) opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $907.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

