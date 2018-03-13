OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Maiden were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ( NASDAQ MHLD ) opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $703.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.40 million. analysts expect that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

