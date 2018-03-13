OpGen (OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPGN. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on OpGen to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of OpGen ( OPGN ) opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 and a PE ratio of -0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of OpGen worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

