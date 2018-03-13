OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd makes up about 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 23,199,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $71,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

