OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 10,250 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7,512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 299,359,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,992,000 after purchasing an additional 295,426,466 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,202,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,371,000 after purchasing an additional 591,942 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Baidu by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 682,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,489 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.01.

Baidu Inc ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) opened at $265.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92,250.00, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $274.97.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

