OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $374,190.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. OKCash has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $374,190.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00935550 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008445 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004645 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00098001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003860 BTC.

AudioCoin (ADC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 73,904,782 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.