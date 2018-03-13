Oil States International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Oil States International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.66 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Oil States International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,569.39, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.87. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

In other Oil States International news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Hcperf sold 5,925,050 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $152,807,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,009,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

