OFS Capital (OFS) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “• OFS posted adjusted NII/share of $0.29 versus our estimate of $0.33 and the quarterly dividend of $0.34. The company had originations of $28.2 million on the quarter versus sales and repayments of $48.1 million and thus cash balances built up materially, causing a drag on earnings.



• Management announced on the earnings call that they expect earnings to be below the dividend in 1Q18, although we expect adjusted NII/share to improve to $0.32 from $0.29 sequentially Q/Q and then expect the dividend to be out-earned in 2Q18. Additionally, management noted that as of 3/2/18 originations QTD totaled a substantial $44.4 million and prepayments had slowed. There is usually somewhat of a quarterly lag on originations, depending on the timing of closings on new deals, and thus we expect the full interest income pull-through to occur in 2Q18.



• During 4Q17, the company realized sizable gains on both Malabar International and smarTours, LLC which induced the company to declare a $0.37/share special dividend in 1Q18. Non-accruals at cost increased Q/Q to $11.1 million or 3.8% of the portfolio from $7.6 million of 2.5% of the portfolio with the addition of Southern Technical Institute to non-accrual with a cost of $3.5 million.



• Management continues to indicate that a debt offering is in the works, and we beg management to heed our calls: please do not issue equity with low D/E like last year, let balance sheet leverage ramp, and improve ROE and thus earnings. This is what investors will likely cheer.



• We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.35 from $1.41 and are rolling out our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate of $1.45.”

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OFS. ValuEngine upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of OFS Capital ( NASDAQ OFS ) opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. AXA acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OFS Capital (OFS) Rating Reiterated by National Securities” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ofs-capital-ofs-rating-reiterated-by-national-securities.html.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.