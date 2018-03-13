Oclaro (OCLR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group cut shares of Oclaro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oclaro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oclaro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oclaro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Oclaro alerts:

Shares of Oclaro (OCLR) opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Oclaro has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Teichmann sold 24,962 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $160,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,045.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCLR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oclaro by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 73,105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oclaro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oclaro by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oclaro by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oclaro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/oclaro-oclr-earns-equal-weight-rating-from-analysts-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.