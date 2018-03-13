Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Lowered by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. ( NYSE:OXY ) opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48,717.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 180.12%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

