Obsidian (ODN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Obsidian has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obsidian has a market cap of $4.18 million and $13,573.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obsidian coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00202538 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00146297 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00021384 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

Obsidian is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 94,302,026 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidian is a PoS cryptocurrency for popular use. It uses the more energy efficient SHA-512 hash algorithm to optimize for use on mobile devices and improved quantum computing resilience. ODN uses the proof-of-stake consensus strategy and pays a block reward of 20 ODN, which is equivalent to an interest rate of about 10%. In addition, Obsidian is the currency that powers to future Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger economy. The Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger allows for sending end-to-end encrypted messages, media, and files and is optimized for anonymity of communication and metadata protection/avoidance and does not require any user accounts, phone number or personal email address which could identify its users. The message transport will be accomplished by a decentralized network of special messaging masternodes that can be run by anyone by simply installing the respective software. Running messaging masternodes will be rewarded in Obsidian currency, so that messenger users and messenger masternode hosters form an economy which is independent from any company or country and maintained only by the open source community. Obsidian has an active Slack community in English with channels in русский and 中文, which welcomes traders, entrepreneurs, developers and everyone interested in science and innovation to share knowledge and learn. According to the White Paper, the current circulating supply is 24.4M. “

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

