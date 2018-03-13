NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 26,397 Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,402,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37,215.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 4.21%. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/nwq-investment-management-company-llc-sells-26397-shares-of-canadian-natural-resource-ltd-cnq.html.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.