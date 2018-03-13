NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,553 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $52,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,502,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,121,000 after buying an additional 3,162,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 1,089,798 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after buying an additional 499,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $40,702,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,675.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

